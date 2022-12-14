Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 42,721 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.3% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $74,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.