Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.94. 2,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $54.31.

