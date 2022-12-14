Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 393.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,618,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.93 and a 200-day moving average of $206.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

