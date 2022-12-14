Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,016 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 631.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the first quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 15.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 18.6% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Stock Performance

Shares of VFQY stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.53. 3,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.39.

