Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,151,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. 410,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,118,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

