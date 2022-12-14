Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,544. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

