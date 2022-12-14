Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

