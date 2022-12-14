Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 36,361 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $73.96.

