Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

