Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.80. 136,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,553,498. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average of $129.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,834. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

