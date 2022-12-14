Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,110,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 24,350,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,909,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,664. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 754.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pure Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,660 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,342.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,042 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after buying an additional 958,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,965,000 after buying an additional 841,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

