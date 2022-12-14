Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,110,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 24,350,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,909,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,664. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 754.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30.
PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
