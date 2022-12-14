Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Update

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the November 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Pushpay Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of PHPYF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Pushpay has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

Pushpay Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprises donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

