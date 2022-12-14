QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QCR to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $819.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

In other QCR news, Director Brent R. Cobb bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $475,234. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in QCR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 33.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

