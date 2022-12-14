Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Trading Up 6%

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Get Rating) shares rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.
About Quadient
Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels in France and internationally. The company offers customer experience management, business process automation, mail-related solutions, and parcel locker solutions. It provides Quadient Inspire, a software solution that helps businesses design, manage, and send personalized, omnichannel communications in large volumes.
