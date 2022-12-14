Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $818.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

