Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Lessened by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $19,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

NYSE PWR opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

