QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.18 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 32.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $106.18 million and $132,056.14 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00015547 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00035031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00020381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00241381 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00138079 USD and is up 32.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $132,628.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

