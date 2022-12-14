QUASA Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. QUASA has a market cap of $85.01 million and approximately $129,275.17 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00014063 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00043003 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005641 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020109 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00236627 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00138079 USD and is up 32.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $132,628.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.