Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Up 1,030.2% in November

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, an increase of 1,030.2% from the November 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Quhuo Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ QH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 18,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,199. The company has a market cap of $7.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.10. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

