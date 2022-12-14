R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 203,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,222,386 shares.The stock last traded at $11.35 and had previously closed at $11.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 184.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

