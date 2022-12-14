Radicle Price Hits $1.55 on Top Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00008703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $73.32 million and $2.67 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00506062 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $889.32 or 0.04985965 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.16 or 0.29984413 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 47,224,043 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place.Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work.The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer.Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers.The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

