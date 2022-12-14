Radicle Price Hits $1.55 on Top Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00008703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $73.32 million and $2.67 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001980 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00506062 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $889.32 or 0.04985965 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.16 or 0.29984413 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 47,224,043 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
