Radio Caca One Day Volume Reaches $2.63 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $69.11 million and $2.63 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.81 or 0.01522893 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00012682 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000524 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00031748 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.12 or 0.01768426 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,873,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

