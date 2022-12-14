Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Rayonier has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 178.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 186.9%.

NYSE:RYN opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.89. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after acquiring an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rayonier by 31.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,624,000 after acquiring an additional 345,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rayonier by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,739,000 after acquiring an additional 169,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,064,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

