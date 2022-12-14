Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Rayonier has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 178.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 186.9%.
NYSE:RYN opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.89. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.
