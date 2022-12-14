RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Down 22.7% in November

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 92,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

RBB Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 47,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.85. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 34.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

