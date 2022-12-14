Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) vs. PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Head to Head Review

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and Real Brokerage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A Real Brokerage $121.68 million 1.83 -$11.68 million ($0.10) -12.50

PropTech Investment Co. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Real Brokerage.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Real Brokerage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and Real Brokerage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PropTech Investment Co. II currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given PropTech Investment Co. II’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PropTech Investment Co. II is more favorable than Real Brokerage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PropTech Investment Co. II has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brokerage has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74% Real Brokerage -5.24% -85.17% -36.58%

Summary

PropTech Investment Co. II beats Real Brokerage on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

