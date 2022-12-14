Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after buying an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.96.

The company also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

