ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,709.65

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $4,709.65 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00421290 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00033194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00021234 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001136 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00018338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

