Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Reed’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REED opened at $0.08 on Friday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Reed’s

About Reed’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 14.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Reed’s by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Reed’s by 178.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

Featured Stories

