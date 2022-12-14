Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered Reed’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Reed’s Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:REED opened at $0.08 on Friday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Trading of Reed’s
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.
