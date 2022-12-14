Reef (REEF) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Reef (REEF) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Reef has a total market cap of $63.87 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00510829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.53 or 0.04871184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,835,387,874 coins. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

