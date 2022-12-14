Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
Regency Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 129.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
REG opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.
Regency Centers Company Profile
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
