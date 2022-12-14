Renaissance Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,937 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 26,747 shares during the quarter. UiPath accounts for about 1.1% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in UiPath by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $569,169. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UiPath stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,929. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.50.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

