Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Renasant has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Renasant to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Renasant Stock Performance

RNST opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Renasant has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.35 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNST. Stephens lifted their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Renasant by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Renasant by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

