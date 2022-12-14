Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Renasant has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Renasant to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.
Renasant Stock Performance
RNST opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Renasant has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on RNST. Stephens lifted their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Renasant by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Renasant by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
