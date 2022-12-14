Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 636.3 days.
Repsol Stock Performance
REPYF remained flat at $14.65 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.
About Repsol
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repsol (REPYF)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.