Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 636.3 days.

Repsol Stock Performance

REPYF remained flat at $14.65 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

Get Repsol alerts:

About Repsol

(Get Rating)

See Also

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.