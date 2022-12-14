Research Analysts Set Expectations for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $74.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,604,000 after buying an additional 300,322 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 380.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

