REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on REVG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on REV Group to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on REV Group to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.
NYSE:REVG traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. 40,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.54 million, a P/E ratio of 132.65 and a beta of 1.94. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.54.
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.
