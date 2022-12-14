REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REVG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on REV Group to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on REV Group to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE:REVG traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. 40,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.54 million, a P/E ratio of 132.65 and a beta of 1.94. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in REV Group by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in REV Group by 1,593.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

