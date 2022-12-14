REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up to $13.28

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $14.73. REV Group shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 1,227 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $911.22 million, a PE ratio of 144.83 and a beta of 1.94.
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.
