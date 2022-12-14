REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up to $13.28

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $14.73. REV Group shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 1,227 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $911.22 million, a PE ratio of 144.83 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,077,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,318,000 after acquiring an additional 48,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,714,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 177,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

