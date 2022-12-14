Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Short Interest Update

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 507,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on REYN shares. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. 430,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,989. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.45. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

