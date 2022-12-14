Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,310 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,310 ($65.15) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($71.16) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,400 ($66.25) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($76.06) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($56.43) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,323.85 ($65.32).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

LON RIO traded down GBX 121 ($1.48) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,626 ($69.02). 4,055,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,162.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,049.10. The company has a market cap of £91.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 634.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.82).

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($68.35), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($339,276.70).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

