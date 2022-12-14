Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,872.29

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $12,872.29 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014043 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020105 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00238005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00229291 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $14,065.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

