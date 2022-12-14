Robert W. Baird Increases Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $27.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s previous close.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Up 26.3 %

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.