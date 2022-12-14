Robert W. Baird Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $155.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Shares of YUM opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.07. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

