Rocket Pool ETH Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $230.47 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,408.88 or 0.07895320 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $230.47 million and $1.37 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,586 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,420.2430178 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $3,242,339.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

