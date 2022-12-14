Rocket Pool ETH Price Tops $1,438.03 on Major Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $235.24 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,438.03 or 0.07931719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,586 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,420.2430178 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $3,242,339.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

