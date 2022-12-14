Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$76.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCI. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

