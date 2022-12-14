Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$76.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCI. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.
Shares of RCI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
