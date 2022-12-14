Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.5% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

ROP opened at $443.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $409.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.73. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

