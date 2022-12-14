Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 128,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $217.58. 22,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,406. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.54 and its 200 day moving average is $192.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

