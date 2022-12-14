Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 2,041 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $187,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 74,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,920. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $76.61.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.89%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.