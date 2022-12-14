Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 786 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

