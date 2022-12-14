Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 4.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,134. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

