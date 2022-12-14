Safe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Safe has a market cap of $145.19 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $6.97 or 0.00039322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00118186 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00221639 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00054710 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.01748454 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

